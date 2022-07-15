Kaduna: El-Rufai approves recruitment of 10,000 teachers

Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna State governor, has approved the request by Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) to recruit 10,000 teachers.

This comes weeks after KADSUBEB sacked over 2,000 teachers for failing a competency test.

Tijjani Abdullahi, chairman of KADSUBEB, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

According to Abdullahi, a recruitment portal will become active for a period of two weeks from July 21, 2022, adding that the online site will be designed by the Kaduna State University (KASU).

“Suitably qualified candidates with either a National Certificate of Education (NCE) from an accredited institution, a Bachelor’s degree in Education (B.Ed, B.A EED, B.Sc, Bd, B.Tech in any discipline from a reputable university) are eligible to apply,” the statement said.

“The portal will be open for two weeks from the first day it goes live on July 21st, 2022, to August 5th, 2022 when it will be closed.

“There will be a school-by-school requirement on the portal and applicants are expected to apply to schools closest to their residences.

“Applicants will be screened and successful ones will be invited to sit for a Computer-Based examination at three centres; Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan towns.’’

“Only those that scored 75% in the examination, which is the standard that has been set by Kaduna State government, will be invited for oral interview.

“Successful applicants are expected to come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials for the interview. The originals will be sighted while photocopies of all certificates will be given to the panel.

“The Board will incentivise postings to rural areas where there are shortfalls in the required number of teachers who applied, or those that scaled through the recruitment process.”