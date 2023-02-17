The Governor Abubakar Badaru government in Jigawa State has challenged the authority of President Muhammadu Buhari over old naira notes, instructing residents of the state to continue to accept all old notes, including N500 and N1,000 notes.

In a public announcement published on Friday by Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, the government said anyone rejecting old notes is disobeying court order and would be made the face the law.

The announcement comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari declared, in his address to Nigerians, that old N500 and N1,000 notes are no longer legal tender in Nigeria.

The president had, however, said the old N200 notes will continue to circulate alongside the new ones until April 10.

But rejecting Buhari’s position, the Jigawa State government said it “wishes to inform members of the Public that, it has come to its notice some individuals and corporate bodies are rejecting the now-old N200, N500 and N1000 notes. The Jigawa State Government is concerned about the conduct of such individuals and corporate bodies.

“As a law-abiding Government, there are suits by various State Governments of which Jigawa State is among before the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The court has issued an order restraining the Federal Government of Nigeria, either by itself or acting through the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and/or commercial banks, ministries, parastatals, organisations or through any person or persons (natural and artificial) howsoever, from suspending or determining or ending on 10 February, 2023 the time frame within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“Jigawa State Government respects the rights of its people and those rejecting the now-old currencies are enjoined to desist from disobeying the law and causing hardship to the people of Jigawa State. Jigawa State Government will not hesitate to use section 287(1) of the Constitution (as amended) and other extant laws to enforce the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“For clarity, the section provides, “The decisions of the Supreme Court shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by courts with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Supreme Court”. People are advised to report any traders or business organisation that refuses to accept the now-old N200, N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in Jigawa State to the nearest appropriate authorities.”

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had also on Thursday, said in a statewide broadcast, that all old notes remain legal tender until Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise