Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, on Sunday, said there were indices for better future in Nigeria, irrespective of nagging national challenges.

Oyetola stated that Nigerians have every reason to celebrate the country’s diamond jubilee, considering how the country evolved and sustained indivisibility of it’s nationhood.

The governor made the assertion at the Thanksgiving Service in commemoration of the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, held at Dada Estate Baptist Church, Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyetola, who was represented by the state’s deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, alongside other state functionaries said the occasion provided great opportunity to offer thanks and praises to God for keeping Nigeria together as one indivisible entity.

He recalled that in the last 60 years of existence, Nigeria had witnessed many daunting challenges, ranging from a civil war to military incursion, economic downturns, political upheavals, and many more, including the present menace of militancy, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness and other social vices.

He added “Despite all these challenges, the country has continued to remain an entity; we are stronger than these centrifugal forces and possess the capacity and resilience to come out of every challenge and build a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.

“There is every tendency that God has a purpose for bringing us together as a nation, and the hands of God were visible as the country continued to weather every storm within the last 60 years, in which the state of Osun on her 29 years of existence has been a critical participant.

”I therefore salute the understanding and resilience of our people in these austere and challenging times, the will of the people to forge ahead in these trying times gives hope and conviction that we shall come out of this gloom stronger and better”.

Speaking on the 29 years of existence of the state, Oyetola said his administration would continue to adopt proactive measures to governance, for the purpose of achieving the vision of the founding fathers and deliver prosperity to the people of the state.

He highlighted some of the achievements of his administration in all critical sectors of the economy, as he further expressed his total commitment to quality life and general well-being of the citizenry.

Oyetola thanked religious leaders in the country, and the state in particular for what he termed unflinching supports of the church for the state and the country at large, especially in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He opined that as a government, the state and the nation are very confident of such spiritual intervention, as the state and the nation approach the post pandemic era.

In his sermon, the presiding pastor of the church, Reverend Olufemi Akano, who congratulated the people of the country on the diamond jubilee celebration described Nigeria as a wonderful country.

Akano said Nigerians should give thanks to God for his love and mercy over the country in the last 6 decades.

” As a people, we should believe in our leaders and continue to pray for them and be hopeful for a better Nigeria”, the cleric stated.

Highlights of the Thanksgiving Service include cutting of the diamond jubilee anniversary cake and the inspection of Guard of honour by the Deputy Governor.

Present at the service were the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oyefunke Alabi, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, his counterpart in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Empowerement, Dr Bode Olanipekun, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public health, Pharmacist Olasiji Olamiju and his colleague on public administration, Mr Niyi Idowu, among others.