Former Anambra State governor, has called for a review of the country’s security architecture, before the security situation gets out of hand.

Obi who took to his twitter page, @PeterObi to react to Saturday’s attack on Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom by suspected herdsmen, and the previous attacks on his Borno State counterpart, Prof Babagana Zulum by Boko Haram terrorists, noted that if leaders of such sub-national entities could be easily attacked, the ordinary Nigerian is at the mercy of non state actors.

“The attack on Gov Samuel Ortom on Makurdi-Gboko Road, further exposes how precarious our security situation has become. Before Gov Ortom, it was Gov Zulum, leaders of subnational entities,” Obi said.

“If our Governors can be attacked at will, what then is the plight of ordinary citizens? There’s an urgent need to review our security architecture to stem this drift into a failed nation.”