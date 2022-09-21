Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles head coach says he is delighted with the chance to link up with his players again.

The Super Eagles are in Constantine, Algeria for the two friendlies against the North Africans on Tuesday.

The Eagles were last in action against Sao Tome and Principe in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.

“Feels great to be back with the team! Look forward to a week of hard work and training, before the friendly match against Algeria. Let’s go! Nigeria ” Peseiro tweeted.

About 22 players are currently in the team’s camp ahead of the double- header friendlies against the Algerians.

Peseiro’s side will do battle with the Desert Foxes home-based team on Friday at the Mohamed Maloiul Stadium, Contastine.

The West Africans will face the main team at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran next week Tuesday