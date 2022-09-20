World Athletics ratifies Tobi Amusan’s hurdles record

The World Athletics Federation has reportedly ratified the Women’s world 100m hurdles record set by Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, United States.

This was disclosed on the athletics body’s official website via a statement on Tuesday.

Amusan had run a time of 12.12 seconds defeating former world record holder, Kendra Harrison, who had set the world record in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 12.20 seconds in 2016, at the London Müller Anniversary Games,

The 25-year-old followed that remarkable performance with a wind-assisted 12.06 (2.5m/s) to win the final.

Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Athletics Championships 100 metres hurdles gold medal.

She is also the current African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles as well as the record holder in the three competitions.