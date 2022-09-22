Ime Udoka, Nigerian-American professional basketball coach, is reportedly set to face a disciplinary action for allegedly cheating on partner, Hollywood actress, Nia Long with staff

Udoka is said to have had an intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, according to ESPN.

The Boston Celtics head coach violated the franchise’s code of conduct as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to Shams Charania, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with Hollywood actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.

Now that the nature of his violation is public information, it is unclear what the nature of his punishment would be as the Boston Celtics are expected to announce on Thursday.

The Celtics are expected to decide on the length of that suspension as soon as Thursday, but it isn’t believed that Udoka’s job is in jeopardy.

Ime Udoka joined the Celtics last summer, becoming the first Nigerian coach in the NBA and made history by becoming the first head coach to make the NBA finals in his first year in charge.