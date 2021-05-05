The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and security operatives against any move to witch-hunt politicians over the rising tension in the state.

Prince Secondus who spoke on his party’s position on the rising insecurity in the state at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday night, said holistic approach should be used in seeking lasting solution to the situation by trying to get to the root of the matter.

According to Secondus, it’s baffling that over 1000 inmates of Correctional center could be released and Police Headquarters burnt and the government is not looking deeply at the situation but heightening tension.

Prince Secondus, according to a statement from his media aide, Ike Abonyi, warned Governor Uzodinma against aggravating issues by trying to fabricate and label opponents as such vindictive move will be counter productive.

“The only way to nip any problem in the bud is to take a wholistic look at it and tackle it from the root rather witch hunting opponents.

The PDP leader also charged Journalists to brace up for the challenges in the country as the democracy they fought for is being seriously undermined by insecurity and apparent incapacity of the ruling party.

He noted that from inception the PDP in and out of power has always maintained a robust relationship with the press because of their strategic importance in the deepening of democracy.

Prince Secondus charged journalists to continue to be factual in their reports since truth as the bedrock of the press remains sacrosanct and unchanging.

On 2023 and securing PDP votes, Prince Secondus said the party expects the National Assembly to fast track the Electoral Act amendment so as to give hope to voters that the election will not only be free and fair but also transparent.

The media interaction which was part of the quarterly meeting between the National Working Committee, NWC and the accredited journalists covering PDP was attended by some NWC members and leaders of the party.