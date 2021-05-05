Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has warned those agitating for secession in some parts of the country to stay away from Rivers State, as according to him, the state cannot be annexed.

Wike gave the warning when the traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Ekpeye nationality in Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government area paid him a solidarity visit, said those riding on the hospitality of Rivers people to hatch their secessionist agenda should take such clandestine activities elsewhere.

The governor noted that his administration would leave no stone unturned in protecting the state and its people against such persons who think they can annex the state by dragging her into their separatist agenda.

“Rivers State does not belong to any other place. It is an autonomous State. Nobody in other states can come and tell us that we are with them, No.

“So, I will not allow anybody to enter this state to tell us that we are part of them. We will do everything we can to protect the interest of our state.

“We are a friendly people. We will allow anybody to come here and do business. But nobody should go beyond doing business to hoist unnecessary flags here. We will not take it.”

The governor advised Ekpeye people not to leave anything to chance anymore, but to be vigilant to know what happens around and within their communities.

He urged them to report movements that they do not trust, that look suspicious so that proper action can be taken to avert any possible attack.

“Nigeria has collapsed. Security has also collapsed. There is no day you won’t hear ten people have been killed, 20 people have been killed, 30 have been kidnapped.

“There is no assurance of protection of life anymore. You owe it now to yourselves to protect your life. Be vigilant.

“When they say there is a curfew, obey. It is in your own interest. Now that we have put that curfew, we are watching how the crime rate is going down.”

The Governor who blamed the failure of parents to inculcate moral values and discipline in their children for the prevailing social vices urged the leaders of Ekpeye nationality to collaborate with the government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in both Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas.

He used the opportunity to announce a bounty on two notorious gang leaders, VIP and Comasi operating in that axis of the state as part of measures to stamp out criminality in the two local government areas.

Speaking further, Governor Wike enjoined the two chairmen of Ahoada West and Ahoada East councils, including the traditional rulers to stop administering the area from Port Harcourt, the State capital urging them to relocate to their various communities.

He charged them to live among their people, understand their problems, works together with their wards and solve their problems.

“Why don’t you stay at home and solve the problem at home. Each time, I see most of you in Port Harcourt. What you are looking for I do not know. You are traditional, stay at home and know what is happening and report to the government.”

The governor also charged the two council chairmen to become more responsive to the yearning of their people for the dividends of democracy.

“The two council chairmen, you’re not doing well. I believe when God gives you the opportunity, it is for you to show that you’re elected by the people and let them feel your presence, ” he charged.

Leader of the delegation, Prof Dulu Appah said Ekpeye people are grateful to Governor Wike for the numerous development projects sited in the area.

“Indeed for us, the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation we make bold to say without fear of contradiction that the democratic dividend we have enjoyed during your administration has made us the envy of other ethnic groups in the State