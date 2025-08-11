The member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Barr. (Chief) Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has expressed deep disappointment over what he described as the poor management of monthly allocations to the two local government areas in his constituency.

He has therefore called for “accountability and transparency in the management of federal allocations to the constituency.”

Speaking at a press briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Ugochinyere lamented the lack of visible impact of these allocations on the lives of the people of Ideato.

He decried the absence of basic amenities such as good roads, functional healthcare facilities, standard schools, and other infrastructure across Ideato communities, despite the fact that no LGA in Imo State receives less than ₦300 million monthly, including Ideato North and South.

According to him: “I am here to talk about Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs. Both councils receive almost ₦1 billion every month. The least any LGA in Imo State receives today is ₦300 million. No LGA still receives ₦250 million — that was four years ago. Mbaitoli and Ngor Okpala LGAs receive even more than the two councils in Ideato North.

Every 30 days, Ideato North and South LGAs receive about ₦1 billion. Sadly, you cannot point to any project that shows where the money is spent — no good schools, no roads, no hospitals, no security, just nothing.”

Ugochinyere stressed that the funds belong to the people of Ideato and must be used for their benefit. He urged the LGA chairmen to channel the allocations from the Federal Ministry of Finance – disbursed through the Federation Account – into tangible development projects. If deductions are made, he said, the chairmen should publicly disclose them so proper records can be kept.

The federal lawmaker also called for urgent intervention by both the federal and state governments to address the erosion menace ravaging several Ideato communities, with particular attention to Urualla, Isiokpo, and Ejezie.

Expressing dismay over recent attacks on Arondizuogu and Umualaoma communities – where at least 26 people were reportedly killed – Ugochinyere called for the creation of a well-funded, structured local security network to safeguard lives and property. He argued that if LGA funds were properly utilized, insecurity in the two Ideato councils could have been mitigated.

“The essence of LGAs is to protect lives and property. So why are the Ideato councils, despite huge monthly allocations, experiencing this level of insecurity? The Imo State Government must allow the LGAs direct access to their funds from the Federation Account. If not, they must explain how the money is being spent,” he said.

Ugochinyere also announced a personal donation of ₦5 million to the families of victims of the recent Ideato attacks and revealed that his Ideato Emergency Fund had raised ₦32 million as of August 7, 2025, out of a ₦50 million target.

He criticized the Imo State Government for failing to visit the victims with relief materials or rehabilitation support and condemned other lawmakers and elected officials from Ideato who, according to him, “live comfortably in Owerri, Abuja, and elsewhere” instead of coming home to confront bad governance, which he insists is fueling insecurity.