Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

No fewer than four passengers were on Tuesday, abducted by bandits suspected to be herders in Olubo village, along Ayetoro-Ilara Road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The victims were travelling in a Toyota Avensis Commercial SUV Car, with number plate FFF 654 TK, when the incident happened.

However, two other passengers in the vehicle we’re lucky to have escaped the kidnappers.

The two lucky passengers, Iswat Akewugberu and Rofiat Oladeinde, told newsmen that incident took place at about 8pm on the fateful day.

The gunmen, it was learnt shot sporadically into the air to create fear and confusion in their victims.

The victims, the driver of the vehicle and three other women, according to the two, were randomly picked by the abductors, among the passengers in the vehicle.

“The abductors spared one Fulani and two Hausa passengers amongst us” they said.

One of the two, Oladeinde said the kidnappers collected their money and handsets before taking the four passengers into the forest.

The occurrence it was gathered,forced the people of Olubo, Idi-emi, Ilara and Imeko Afon to take to the streets in protest, calling on law enforcement agent to act swiftly.

It was learnt that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations at the state Police command, Muritala Bolanle was at the scene of the incident yesterday in an attempt dig into the abduction.

He arrived the scene at exactly 12 noon in a police helicopter marked 5N-GEJ, promising that they would arrest the abductors.

He said, “We are going after the abductors, that is why we are here. We shall definitely get hold of them.”