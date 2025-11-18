Opposition parties tackle APC, Uzodimma over ENTRACO killings 

The two major opposition parties in Imo State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) have strongly condemned what they separately called the notorious activities of the Environmental Transformation Commission otherwise known as ENTRACO, insisting it is the failure of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s lack of leadership ingenuity.

The APP, in a release made available to Business Hallmark, urged the government of Imo State to call ENTRACO. According to the publicity secretary of APP, Mr Cajetan Duke Akuta, “We are deeply shocked and outraged by the recent death of two innocent Imo citizens occassioned by the reckless activities of ENTRACO officials, which appear to have become a norm and pattern in the state.

This latest incident, which occurred at St. Mulumba by Akachi Road, near First Bank, serves as a stark reminder of the APC-led government’s reckless disregard for human life”.

APP reminded APC and Uzodimma that such killing had equally taken place elsewhere just within two weeks. It said, “We recall with dismay the previous incident at Toronto Junction, where some persons lost their lives at the hands of the same ENTRACO staff. It is appalling that, despite promises of “Shared Prosperity,” the Uzodimma administration has become synonymous with sharing poverty, misery, agony, and death in Imo State”.

It added, “It is disheartening to note that a commission established to ensure environmental cleanliness and orderliness in line with the capital city master plan has turned itself into a vehicle for all forms of criminal extortion through intimidation, harassment, and threats”.

The party noted with dismay that the people of Imo State were living in fear, and it was unacceptable that ENTRACO officials had become more notorious than armed bandits and terrorists. The APP therefore demand an immediate halt to these provocative and reckless killings of innocent people. It challenged the government to take responsibility for protecting its citizens and hold those responsible for these atrocities accountable.

The publicity secretary observed that Uzodimma’s leadership had been marked by gross insensitivity, lack of empathy, economic hardship, and a blatant disregard for human life.

“It is regrettable that, in the face of improved federal allocations to subnationals, the APC government in Imo State has brought nothing but suffering and despair to the people of Imo”, it enthused.

The Action People’s Party insisted it stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and demands justice. “We call on all well-meaning Imolites to join us in condemning these brutal killings and demanding accountability from the Uzodimma administration.

“We demand a thorough investigation into these incidents and for those responsible to be brought to justice. The people of Imo State deserve better than to live in fear of being killed by those sworn to protect them”, it noted.

Following the death of innocent people in the hands of ENTRACO as highlighted by APP and ADC, Uzodimma immediately susoended the operation of the agency and all other revenue generation bodies, with immediate effect.

In spite of Uzodimma’s ban on ENTRACO, APP advised the government to do more than banning the agency. It first conmended the government for its swift action. “Recall that on November 10, 2025, we joined other well-meaning Imolites to condemn the lawlessness, rascality, impunity, high-handedness, intimidation, and harassment that have characterized the operations of Imo ENTRACO, which have regrettably led to the loss of lives of many innocent Imolites.

“In line with our culture of fair and responsive opposition, in accordance with the dictates of best democratic practices, we commend the governor for demonstrating, for once, a sense of empathy and genuine concern for the plight of the people of Imo State.

“This swift response to the public outcry against the nefarious activities of ENTRACO officials is a step in the right direction. It shows that governance can be approached in a way that prioritizes the welfare of the people. We appreciate the governor’s willingness to listen to the cries of the people and take action”, The image maker of APP, Mr Cajetan Duke Akuta, said.

The party, however, disagreed the the APC government in Imo State. It insisted that the suspension of ENTRACO’s operations is not enough. According to APP, “The numerous murderous activities and professional misconduct of ENTRACO officials in recent times demand a more severe response. We are talking about reckless and avoidable loss of human lives and mindless looting of people’s wares in the name of enforcement”.

It called on the governor to probe ENTRACO’s activities. It advised thus, “While we also commend the governor for his decision to set up a panel of inquiry into the unchecked activities of ENTRACO leadership and its officials, our party, like every other well-meaning Imolite, demands the immediate removal from office of the current ENTRACO General Manager, under whose watch Imo State became a killing field for the officials of his commission.

“This will not only ensure the credibility, independence, and impartiality of the proposed inquiry but also demonstrate the government’s commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for the killings and human rights abuses perpetrated by ENTRACO officials”.

Also, the ADC has advised Uzodimma on the next line of action. The party, in a widely circulated article made available to newsmen in Owerri, said, “The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Imo State Chapter, has welcomed the suspension of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) by Governor Hope Uzodimma, describing it as a necessary but long-overdue response to the cries of the people and opposition parties over the reckless and inhumane activities of the agency across the state”.

The ADC noted that while the governor’s decision to suspend ENTRACO’s operation is commendable, it should not end there. The party called on the Imo State House of Assembly to immediately review and amend the laws guiding ENTRACO’s operations to forestall future abuse of power and ensure transparency and accountability in the agency’s conduct.

According to the ADC, ENTRACO which was originally established to promote environmental sanitation and urban discipline had derailed from its noble objectives, degenerating into a tool for intimidation, harassment, and extortion of innocent citizens, traders, and motorists”.

The ADC said, “The suspension of ENTRACO is a step in the right direction, but the real solution lies in reforming the system that enabled such impunity. The Imo State Assembly must revisit the enabling law establishing ENTRACO to clearly define its scope, authority, and limits”.

The party further called for the constitution of an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the numerous allegations of abuse, property destruction, and human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by ENTRACO officials. The party also urged the state government to identify and sanction all officials found culpable and to compensate victims who suffered losses as a result of the agency’s excesses.