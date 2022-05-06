PDP clears Ozigbo to contest Anambra south senate seat

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has given Mr. Valentine Ozigbo clearance to contest for Anambra south senate in the 2023 general election.

Ozigbo, who came second behind Charles Soludo in last year’s governorship election in the state, was initially reported to have been disqualified by the opposition party for senate election.

However, the former Transcorp CEO, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Thursday, described the report as fake news.

“I am pleased and honoured to formally inform you that I have received my clearance certificate to contest for the ticket for the Anambra South Senatorial seat in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primary coming up later this month,” Ozigbo said.

“Firstly, I want to thank all the people who reached out to me, expressed concern, and took action in the past week over the status of my screening for the Senatorial Primary of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Let me clarify the fake news circulated in the media space for the past few days. The PDP National Assembly Screening Panel for Anambra never disqualified me. Our party’s National Organising Secretary, Capt. Umar Bature had repeatedly assured me of the integrity of the process under his watch, and I thank him for his courage and candour in handling the procedure.

“The dust is now settled, and we are moving forward full-throttle. In 2020 when I resigned from my role as the President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc in 2020 to dedicate the next chapter to public service, I promised God that I would always make the people I serve my priority.

“No matter what has been thrown my way, I have never lost focus that I am on a quest to serve my people. As such, I listen to my people. I make decisions that I believe put their best interest at heart. That is why I am running for the senatorial seat for Anambra South. The overwhelming yearnings of my people are that I should represent them at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

“I have an unshakeable belief that Ndi Anambra deserve the best. We deserve the best in governance; we deserve the best in leadership, and we deserve the best in representation at all levels. This is why I am running for Senate. I believe that I have what it takes to provide high-quality representation and leadership for my people at the National Assembly.

“The days of sending the mediocre to the national stage to represent us are over. This is a new day. We move forward!”