By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Omo’oba Sanmi Bamidele Ajarabiolu, a house of assembly aspirant for Obokun state constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said his primary focus if elected will be to create Jobs for the youth through modern agricultural practice.

According to him, having identified the potential the state has in the area of agricultural development, his major focus would be to create enablement environment for the youth especially to focus on varieties of agricultural engagements.

Ajarabiolu stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

According to him, Osun State is an agrarian state which has comparative advantage to make farming a profitable venture.

He said, “coming up with a policy that will make it lucrative for the teeming youth even right from our schools will be a worthwhile investment.”

The Ilase born politician urged the people of Obokun state constituency to rally support for governor Oyetola’s re-election and also seek support for his aspiration for the betterment of the constituency and the state at large.