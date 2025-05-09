Tinubu’s visit to Anambra: Police hail security, Soludo rolls out red carpet, Ozigbo calls it image laundering

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Anambra State has drawn applause, political theater, and sharp criticism, laying bare a growing divide over governance priorities in the southeast state.

While the Nigeria Police Force hailed the hitch-free presidential tour as a testament to improved security in Anambra, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo used the occasion to reaffirm his alliance with Tinubu and trumpet his administration’s achievements. But for opposition figure Valentine Ozigbo, the visit was little more than a carefully staged public relations stunt masking governance failures.

Tinubu, who was visiting the state for the first time since assuming office in May 2023, commissioned several projects, including the new Anambra State Government House, the Solution Fun City amusement park, Governor’s and Presidential lodges, and the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

In a statement released by the state police command, Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu said the successful visit underscored Anambra’s growing reputation as one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“The hosting of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Awka further confirms that Anambra State is safe for residents and visitors,” the statement read, attributing the peaceful atmosphere to effective coordination among security agencies and support from residents.

Soludo, who delivered a glowing welcome address at the grand reception for the president, used the opportunity to elevate both his partnership with Tinubu and his administration’s development vision. Describing Anambra as “the land of infinite possibilities,” the governor said the state had completed over 500 kilometers of roads, new hospitals, and infrastructure that, in his view, marked the beginning of a historic transformation.

“Our vision is to transform Anambra into the African Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley axis of sustainable prosperity,” he declared, citing a 50-year development masterplan as the blueprint.

Soludo praised Tinubu’s record of federalist advocacy, his appointments of Anambra indigenes to top positions, and ongoing federal road projects in the state. He called for further support to address gully erosion, expand access to national gas and rail infrastructure, and revive the long-abandoned Onitsha River Port.

“Mr. President, for the sake of Nigeria and future generations, you must succeed, and we are prepared to support you in every way,” Soludo added, emphasizing shared ideological roots in progressivism between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

But for Valentine Ozigbo, a former governorship candidate and prominent critic of Soludo, the grand welcome was political theater at best and deception at worst.

“What should have been an opportunity to showcase bold, transformative governance has instead become a glaring theatre of missed priorities, misplaced ambitions, and media optics masquerading as progress,” Ozigbo said in a statement released shortly after the president’s visit.

He dismissed the projects commissioned as superficial, accusing Soludo of failing to address critical issues such as housing, transportation, and insecurity. Ozigbo noted that the amusement park showcased during the visit was a misplaced investment at a time when many residents could not afford basic necessities.

“In over three years in office, Governor Soludo has delivered zero public housing, zero real investment inflow, and zero structural transformation of our economy,” he claimed.

Ozigbo also accused Soludo of instructing APGA members not to wear party insignia to the event out of fear it would tarnish the party’s image before the president. “What a betrayal,” he said. “If your policies are strong and your house is in order, why hide your colours?”

While Soludo spoke of a progressive alliance to reshape Nigeria, Ozigbo warned against what he described as vanity politics and called for leadership focused on measurable improvements in people’s lives.

“As Anambra 2025 draws near, our message must be loud and clear: we do not want more ribbon-cutting distractions; we want a future worth living for,” he said.

Tinubu, who made no public comment on the political rivalry, left Anambra amid mixed reactions — a state where applause for presidential presence, declarations of progress, and fierce opposition all unfolded within a single day.