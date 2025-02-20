Anambra 2025: Valentine Ozigbo joins APC 

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the 2021 Anambra Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling political party, ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

In a statement, the VCO Campaign Organisation stated that this move by Ozigbo occurred on Thursday, February 20, 2025, when members of APC in Amesi Ward in Aguata Local Government Area, visited his home.

“The Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation wishes to officially announce that Valentine Ozigbo, a distinguished business leader, philanthropist, and visionary politician, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), Africa’s biggest political party,” the statement read.

“This historic decision was formalised today, Thursday, February 20, 2025, when Mr Ozigbo completed his registration as a member of the APC at his ward in Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

“He was warmly received by party executives and stakeholders at the ward and local government levels,” the statement added.

The statement provided insight into the interactions at the meetings between the multiple-award-winning global CEO and the APC leaders in Anambra State.

“During his interactions with party leaders, Mr Ozigbo outlined his grand vision for a brighter and better Anambra State, emphasising his unwavering commitment to transformational leadership, economic development, and people-centred governance,” the organisation added.

“He also pledged to contribute significantly to the growth and success of the APC in the state.

“Mr Ozigbo’s decision to join the APC is driven by his deep-rooted belief in progressive governance, his desire to work alongside forward-thinking leaders, and his determination to champion policies that will uplift the people of Anambra and Nigeria at large,” it said.

The Amesi Ward Chairman of the APC, Mr Chidi Johnpaul Muokwe, welcomed Ozigbo to the party, saying he represents “the light in the darkness” that Anambra earnestly needs.

Speaking on behalf of the party executives in Aguata LGA, Chief Godson C. Anyadike said he was delighted to receive such a prestigious personality and pledged cooperation and support in the coming months. He was marveled y the excitement among party executives and stated: in the history of APC in Aguata, no new member has ever come with this type of grace and excitement”.

Many party executives took their time to eulogize the personality of Valentine Ozigbo including Ogbatuluenyi Amesi, Euzebius Ezeliora, Later Rain Chukwuma Ezenwankwo, Nkechi Abanobi, etc.

Chief Dr. Tony Offiah, a Chieftain of Labour Party and Chief Sir Afam Okpalauzuegbu, the Secretary of Labour Party in Aguata LGA promptly joined Mr. Ozigbo to decamp to APC in a move to signal what is to come.

Speaking on his next steps, Mr Ozigbo stated that he would issue a formal statement after meeting with the national leadership of the APC in the coming days.

Valentine Ozigbo stepped into the political scene in 2020 after resigning from his role as the President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc.

He came came second behind Professor Soludo in 2021.

Meanwhile, his decision has continued to attract anger from many, especially with the Obidient camp who accuse of betrayal.