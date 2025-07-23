Connect with us

Politics

Court Upholds Ukachukwu’s APC Candidacy, Dismisses Ozigbo’s Petition
Advertisement

Politics

Gov Mohammed urges media to drive national reconciliation, heal Nigeria's ethnic divides

Politics

Obi was informed of my decision to attend Abure-led NEC meeting – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Politics

2027: Lamido open to alliances that will ‘secure and save Nigeria’

Politics

Things are bad, Tinubu is being misled, Adamu Garba warns APC leadership

Politics

Osun PDP endorses Tinubu, Adeleke for re-election, dismisses defection rumours

Politics

I’m not leaving PDP, Governor Adeleke declares

Politics

Ethiope State will amend for historical imbalances – Senator Dafinone

Politics

Group demands creation of Karadua State from Katsina

Politics

Tinubu’s aide lambasts Kemi Badenoch over remarks on Nigerian citizenship

Politics

Court Upholds Ukachukwu’s APC Candidacy, Dismisses Ozigbo’s Petition

Published

46 mins ago

on

Court Upholds Ukachukwu’s APC Candidacy, Dismisses Ozigbo’s Petition

The Federal High Court in Awka, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, dismissed a petition filed by Valentine Ozigbo seeking to overturn the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Anambra State.

The court affirmed Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025 election.

Ozigbo, a former president of Transcorp and governorship hopeful, had asked the court to nullify Ukachukwu’s candidacy, alleging that his opponent’s membership records were fraudulently backdated, contrary to the APC constitution and electoral guidelines. His legal team, led by Umeh Kalu, SAN, and Berth Igwilo, SAN, argued that Ukachukwu was not duly qualified to contest the party primary held on April 5, 2025.

 

Delivering judgment, Justice Evelyn Anyadike ruled that while there were “discrepancies worthy of concern” in Ukachukwu’s membership documentation, the court lacked jurisdiction to substitute a candidate selected through a party’s internal processes unless there was incontrovertible evidence of wrongdoing.

 

“The court cannot interfere in the internal affairs of a political party where the plaintiff has not conclusively proven the alleged violations,” the judge stated.

 

The ruling drew mixed reactions from party members and supporters. While Ozigbo’s supporters expressed disappointment, Ukachukwu’s camp welcomed the decision as a validation of the APC’s primary process.

Advertisement

 

In a statement following the verdict, Ozigbo described the judgment as “a setback for internal party democracy,” but affirmed that he would consult with his legal team to determine his next steps.

 

“We came to court with credible evidence and testimonies, but the court has given its verdict. We will review our options,” he said.

 

During the trial, Ozigbo’s lawyers presented sworn affidavits from some APC officials alleging that Ukachukwu’s membership was retroactively adjusted to meet eligibility requirements. Ukachukwu’s legal representatives, however, countered that all party procedures were followed and that the plaintiff had failed to meet the burden of proof.

 

Party leaders have urged both camps to maintain unity as the APC prepares for the Anambra governorship election. Some analysts have noted that internal disputes could affect the party’s chances in the polls if not swiftly resolved.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (171) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (369) Alex Otti (571) Aliko Dangote (103) Atiku Abubakar (333) Babajide Sanwo-olu (187) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (931) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (176) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (103) IPOB (124) Labour Party (140) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (128) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (626) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (240)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement