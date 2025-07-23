Court Upholds Ukachukwu’s APC Candidacy, Dismisses Ozigbo’s Petition

The Federal High Court in Awka, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, dismissed a petition filed by Valentine Ozigbo seeking to overturn the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Anambra State.

The court affirmed Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025 election.

Ozigbo, a former president of Transcorp and governorship hopeful, had asked the court to nullify Ukachukwu’s candidacy, alleging that his opponent’s membership records were fraudulently backdated, contrary to the APC constitution and electoral guidelines. His legal team, led by Umeh Kalu, SAN, and Berth Igwilo, SAN, argued that Ukachukwu was not duly qualified to contest the party primary held on April 5, 2025.

Delivering judgment, Justice Evelyn Anyadike ruled that while there were “discrepancies worthy of concern” in Ukachukwu’s membership documentation, the court lacked jurisdiction to substitute a candidate selected through a party’s internal processes unless there was incontrovertible evidence of wrongdoing.

“The court cannot interfere in the internal affairs of a political party where the plaintiff has not conclusively proven the alleged violations,” the judge stated.

The ruling drew mixed reactions from party members and supporters. While Ozigbo’s supporters expressed disappointment, Ukachukwu’s camp welcomed the decision as a validation of the APC’s primary process.

In a statement following the verdict, Ozigbo described the judgment as “a setback for internal party democracy,” but affirmed that he would consult with his legal team to determine his next steps.

“We came to court with credible evidence and testimonies, but the court has given its verdict. We will review our options,” he said.

During the trial, Ozigbo’s lawyers presented sworn affidavits from some APC officials alleging that Ukachukwu’s membership was retroactively adjusted to meet eligibility requirements. Ukachukwu’s legal representatives, however, countered that all party procedures were followed and that the plaintiff had failed to meet the burden of proof.

Party leaders have urged both camps to maintain unity as the APC prepares for the Anambra governorship election. Some analysts have noted that internal disputes could affect the party’s chances in the polls if not swiftly resolved.