The Lagos State government has concluded the palliatives programme for school pupils started to cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

The modified homegrown school feeding programme was launched on May 21, and was basically a modified form of

the already existing school feeding programme.

It targeted at providing food packages for 37,589 households of pupils in Public Primary Schools years 1-3.

In an official tweet from the Lagos state government, the programme was concluded on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Wahab Alawiye-King, the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, said that the distribution of the packages to the beneficiary households took off on May 21, and was spread across 202 centres across the 20 Local Government Education Authorities in the State.

Beneficiaries of the packages received a take-home ration made up of “5kg Bag of Rice; 5kg Bag of Beans; 500 ml Vegetable Oil; 750ml Palm Oil; 500mg Salt; 15 pieces of eggs and 140gm Tomato Paste,” which is expected to assist the parents and guardians feed the children as they remain at home during the prolonged holiday.