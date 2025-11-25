Sanwo-Olu, Nwifuru Present 2026 Budgets to State Assemblies

Lagos and Ebonyi State Governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Francis Nwifuru, have presented their proposed budgets for the 2026 fiscal year, signalling a continuation of infrastructure development, economic reforms, and social investment in their respective states.

In Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu submitted a ₦4.237 trillion budget estimate to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday. The presentation, themed “Budget of Sustainability,” comes months after the governor signed the ₦3.366 trillion 2025 budget into law.

Addressing lawmakers, Sanwo-Olu described the 2026 proposal as a roadmap for continuity, resilience, and shared prosperity. The budget is structured around five pillars, including infrastructure sustainability, economic diversification, and institutional reforms. The submission was presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, with Deputy Governor Dr. Femi Hamzat, members of the executive council, and lawmakers in attendance.

Meanwhile, in Ebonyi State, Governor Francis Nwifuru presented a proposed budget of ₦884.87 billion to the State House of Assembly. The budget marks a 64.88% increase over the 2025 allocation, reflecting the administration’s commitment to advancing the People’s Charter of Needs.

The breakdown of Ebonyi’s budget shows recurrent expenditure of ₦135.38 billion and capital expenditure of ₦749.49 billion. Sectoral allocations include the Economic Sector at ₦492.9 billion (55.7%), the Social Sector at ₦247.9 billion (28.02%), Administrative Sector at ₦137.4 billion (15.5%), Law and Justice at ₦5 billion (0.57%), and Regional Sector at ₦1.5 billion (0.18%).

Governor Nwifuru, describing the proposal as the “Budget of Actualisation and Hope,” highlighted improvements in personnel costs due to enhanced pay packages for civil servants and slight increases in overheads to boost efficiency across ministries and agencies. He said the budget reflects a shift from “lamentation to consolidation” and from “survival to recovery,” emphasizing the administration’s commitment to improving the living conditions of Ebonyians through strategic governance.

Following the presentation, the Ebonyi Assembly began deliberations, with the budget passing its first and second readings before being referred to the Appropriation Committee for further scrutiny.

Both presentations underscore the states’ focus on sustainable growth, infrastructural development, and social investment, setting the stage for continued progress in 2026.