Adebayo Obajemu

As a fallout of the new normal and COVID-19 pandemic, the National Universities Commission has granted approval to 12 Nigerian universities to operate both conventional learning and Open and Distance learning (ODL).

The 12 were given ‘conventional’ licences to operate a dual-mode system – face to face learning in the classroom and also the open distance learning.

The NUC also said only a few of these universities can run an efficient online learning platform.

The commission said there is a big difference between online learning and open and distance learning.

Distance learning is a method of studying in which lectures are broadcast or lessons are conducted by correspondence without the need to attend a school or college.

Dual-mode refers to universities that can give instructions in the conventional classroom that is face to face, and it can also give instructions on open and distance learning,. Distance learning employs multimedia, and then it uses online.

Out of the 43 federal universities, nine were given licences to run both conventional and ODL centres in Nigeria.

Two state universities were licensed to operate both conventional and ODL centres out of the 48 states universities, and one private university out of the 79 private universities was given the licence to operate the dual-mode system.

The 12 universities that are licensed for both conventional and ODL are:

Ahmadu Bello University – Federal University

University of Abuja – Federal University

University of Maiduguri- Federal University

Modibo Adama University of Technology – Federal University

Obafemi Awolowo University – Federal University

University of Lagos – Federal University

University of Ibadan – Federal University

University of Nigeria – Federal University

Federal University of Technology, Minna – Federal University

Lagos State University – State University

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology – State University

Joseph Ayo Babalola University- Private University.