OBINNA EZUGWU

Over 120 persons have benefitted from dental and medical care at the Taiwo Afolabi Free Rural Dental Outreach which was held at the popular Sango-Ojurin market in Ibadan recently. The beneficiaries included market men and women.

A statement issued by Philips Olawunmi Ojo of the Corporate Communications department explained that the rural community health outreach, which

is organised by the University Of Ibadan Association Of Dental Students, is a free medical mission targeted at rural communities in Oyo State and is sponsored by SIFAX Group.

Some of the services the beneficiaries enjoyed were body mass index (BMI) measurement, blood pressure test, random blood glucose measurement, blood pressure measurement, dental clerking, examination and referrals, extractions and scaling and polishing.

Medical personnel deployed for the event included doctors, medical and dental students from the University College Hospital, Ibadan. There was also a free health talk on the imperative of maintaining good oral health.

Mr. Olumuyiwa Akande, Corporate Communications Manager, SIFAX Group, who represented the company at the event, said the sponsorship of the programme was part of the humanitarian initiatives of the company designed to provide succour and support for indigent people. He said, it was also in line with the company’s belief that a healthy citizenry translates to a healthy nation.

Adejumo Michael, President, University of Ibadan Dental Students Association, said the aim of the outreach was to create an oral health awareness and promotion of good oral health hygiene in the society. He noted that SIFAX Group’s support for the outreach has helped to not only reach out to many rural persons but also equipped the students with adequate field knowledge needed for them to excel in dentistry. He enjoined other corporate organizations to emulate the company by partnering with the student body to take the rural health mission to other communities.