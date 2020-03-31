BY EMEKA EJERE

In a bid to help its customers cope with the effect of the novel Coronavirus disease, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance is rolling out a range of services.

According to the underwriter, the new services include a range of additional COVID-19 insurance cover enhancements, without additional premium charges, and a waiver for ‘pandemic’ exclusions as contained in its policy language.

The company will be temporarily locked down in line with the recent pronouncement of the federal government and has, therefore, set up a dedicated claims team with remote working capabilities, to enable customers make and receive claims virtually.

A statement from the insurance company indicates that the claims procedure will be simplified to allow customers make claims through the WhatsApp channel.

This development makes it possible for customers to buy insurance products without any physical interface with sales personnel or visit a physical branch.

Commenting on the changes, Prudential Africa CEO Matt Lilley said, “We realise this is a worrying time for everyone and we want to reassure you that protecting the health and wellness of our customers, employees and partners is our primary concern.

“At Prudential, we have been delivering promises for over 170 years and this time will be no different. I am proud of the measures we are announcing today and I know that they will provide our customers additional peace of mind.”

He added that the waiting periods for new cover have been reduced, and the company is providing additional training and incentives to sales personnel to continue providing advice and access to insurance, even as they work remotely.

He encouraged Nigerians to stay safe and adhere to the directives from the Ministry of Health, Nigerian centre for disease control (NCDC) and other relevant authorities.

“We are going to get through these trying times together,” he assured.

What you should know: Prudential Zenith Life Insurance was born when Prudential Plc, one of the oldest and most strongly capitalized life insurance companies in the world, acquired a majority stake in Zenith Life Assurance.