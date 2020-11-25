By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

Osun State chapter of the the Peoples Democratic Party has berated the All Progressive Congress over it’s conflicting anniversaries, describing same as frivolous and lacking in empathy for the suffering people of the state.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo copies of which made available with the newsmen on Wednesday, the PDP maintained that there is nothing to celebrate and cautioned the ruling party to shun “frivolous activities” capable of causing unrest in the state.

The statement reads in part, “having examined all the series of events in Osun in the last 48 hours, the Osun PDP in the light of available intelligence gatherings wish to note that there is indeed a need for caution.”

“As a people committed to the welfare and maximum good of the people, we will like to implore the APC and those behind the decline in the fortune of Osun to desist from their frivolous plans to further insult the sensibility of the people of Osun through baseless anniversaries.

“Mr Rauf Aregbesola, of all people, should know that Osun is consecrated beyond what anybody can pocket. Instead of labouring and engaging his passive predecessor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, in useless show of shame and conflicting anniversaries with no direct impact on the good people of Osun, the Hon. Minister should take time out to reflect on his past records and what he has done for Osun even as a Minister representing the state for the past two years .”

“Today, our dear state is bleeding. The barrage of problems created by Aregbesola are still a source of concern for all discerning minds. For the former Governor to now think of throwing up parties in celebration of his gory records smirks of sensibility and quality reasoning. Mr Aregbesola should stop wasting public fund on frivolities and come to reality that he is no more the Governor of Osun State and that his administration will remain a sad story to Osun people for several decades to come.”

“In all, the body language and disposition of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the Chief of Staff to the former Governor, confirm series of our claims that Aregbesola’s administration in which the Governor himself played a crucial role was a failure. To this end, the duo should stop creating tension in the state for no just course.

“Governor Oyetola in particular should know that there are jobs to be done and that his days in office are numbered. He should learn from Aregbesola’s failure and bear in mind that a time of reckoning is fast approaching. For a fact, the millions of naira that will be expended on the controversial anniversaries from both end of the divide is enough to take care of some of the needs of Osun people.”

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, Governor Oyetola should wake up to his responsibilities. That the sitting Governor was nearly killed by opposing camp in his political party shows that Osun has terribly rescinded under their watch.

“And, if Governor Oyetola can not be alive to his responsibilits as the Chief Security Officer of the State, he should let us know so that we can lend a helping hand. In the interim, he should attend to the growing concerns of pensioners and other suffering people of Osun state, rather than wasting time on frivolous anniversary.” Osun State deserves better, Adagunodo lamented.