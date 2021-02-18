By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbop

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has been commended for sustaining school feeding program, tagged O-Meal despite the paucity of funds in the state .

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on O-Meal, Alhaja Folake Olaniyan gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to her, Osun being the pioneer of O-Meal is still at the fore front among the states partaking in the programme, and this was as a result of productiveness and determination of the present administration under the governor.

She said Oyetola has really demonstrated his passion and love for the pupils in the state by sustaining the school feeding program.

Alhaja Olaniyan also averred that that Governor Oyetola has proven that he is a man of his word by the series of developmental projects embarked upon despite the meagre resources accruing to the state from the federal purse.

She, however, urged the federal government to as a matter of sustainability of the programme, pay its counterpart fund to all the affected states in order to pave way for the smooth running of the programme as the state does not have full capacity to bear all the cost of feeding the pupils.

She also advised parents and guardian to support the government in taking care of the wards for their brighter future.