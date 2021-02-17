Niger State governor, Governor Sani Bello has ordered the immediate closure of all the boarding schools in four local government areas of the state.

This follows the abduction of students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara.

Gunmen had invaded the school in the wee hours of Wednesday, raiding hostels and staff quarters.

A student was killed during the operation that lasted for hours.

Addressing a press conference in Minna, the State capital, Bello ordered that boarding schools in

Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro local government areas should be closed indefinitely