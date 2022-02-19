By Olusesan Laoye

The political atmosphere in Osun State, is intense Saturday morning, as the ruling party in the state, the All Progressive Congress (APC), holds its governorship primary election amid escalating rift between the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Across Osogbo, the state capital, there is presence of the security personnel at every corner, signaling that they are ready to deal with any one who forments trouble, but their mere presence has made residents apprehensive.

Security men, including the Police, the Army, Civil Defence, DSS, among others, are seen patrolling the streets Osogbo and other major cities in the state.

On Friday, as a result of the presence of the armed security operatives people hurried to their homes, meaning that shops and markets closed very early.

Some of those interviewed by the Business Hallmark said they were scared and could not tell what could happen at the venues of the primary, since voting would be done at ward level, before the results are collateral at the state’s party secretariat in Osogbo.

Some noted that the heavy security personnel was uncalled for since it is just a primary to decide who gets the ticket of the party, even as they wondered what would then happen on the election day proper.

The state has been boiling for the past few days over the crisis between the former governor, now Minister of Interior, Aregbesola and Mr. Oyetola, both of whom have been campaigning aggressively.

Aregbesola is supporting the former Secretary to the government during his tenure, Moshood Adeoti against Oyetola who wants the ticket of the party for a second term.

The former governor has since vowed to use all machineries at his disposal to prevent Oyetola’s second term, but he is unlikely to stop the governor who appears to be very much in control of the state.

The feud between the duo also heightened the frosty relationship which has been existing between Tinubu and Aregbesola.