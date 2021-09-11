By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The embattled chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Prince Soji Adagunodo, has warned ward and local government chairmen of the party in the state to desist from unauthorized issuance of suspension letters to members of the party for their personal aspiration sake, saying such act is inimical to the party’s constitution.

Adagunodo in a warning letter issued and personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo at the weekend, noted that party members have been complaining of undue harassment and intimidation by some leaders who perceive them as their antagonists in their pre- assumed political ambition.

He said the complaint of undue harassment of the members have been so much since the national headquarters released the timetable and guidelines for ward congress in the state, noting that such actions of some ward and local chairmen are unauthorized.

According to him, “I want to bring to your notice that there have been series of reports of harassment, intimidation, suspension and expulsion threats against some individuals and groups of individuals who are perceived as associating with people who they think can help them realize their ambitions, especially since the National Headquarters of our party released the Timetable and Guidelines for Ward Congresses in Osun State.

“You are hereby warned to desist from such acts, as nobody is empowered to restrict, hinder or suspend any individual or group of people or members of the party from associating with whoever they decide to associate with, neither does anybody possess the right to stop them from aspiring for any party position in as much as they have purchased nomination forms for the purpose of contesting for one position or the other in the forthcoming Ward Congresses.

“It is therefore pertinent that every officer, and organ of the party, should get a copy of the Constitution and Guidelines for Congresses to guide their future actions and avoid going against the law. They must also know that such action, if taken, or purportedly taken, is ultravires, null and void and of no effect. Nobody should take any action that will have negative effects on the chances of our Party in future elections,” Adagunodo concluded.