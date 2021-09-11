Sentinel Forensic Limited, a forensics company contracted to investigate circumstances surrounding the October 20, 2020 #EndSARS incident at Lekki tollgate, has said bullets were fired from the firearms of the Nigerian Army.

The company’s representative, Joseph Kayode Funsho, disclosed this during an appearance before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which sat on Friday, September 10, 20221, ThisDay reported.

According to Funsho, the live ammunition (bullets) were discovered to have been registered to the Nigerian Army. He, however, said the blanks didn’t match the records from the Nigerian Army’s inventory.

The case was, thereafter, adjourned to Saturday, September 11, for further hearing.

It would be recalled that In November 2020, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, who appeared before the Judicial Panel insisted that only blank bullets containing gunpowder were fired at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20.

He also insisted that the military only fired into the air and not directly at the #EndSARS protesters.

While explaining that the blank bullets used, cannot cause any damage to the flesh, Brigadier Taiwo said if real bullets were indeed fired, one bullet had the potency to kill three persons at one shot.

The company’s findings, however, seem contrary to claims of the Nigerian Army