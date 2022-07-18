Adagunodo congratulates Senator Ademola Adeleke on electoral victory

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party National Vice Chairman in the South West, Olasoji Adagunodo has congratulated the candidate Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State governor-elect on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

In his congratulatory message, Adagunodo described PDP’s victory at the just concluded gubernatorial elections as “a liberation movement” adding that “the PDP victory in Osun State has set a revolutionary trend for Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

The victory, according to him, “points to the fact that it is only the people that can actually liberate themselves from their oppressors when they feel like doing so. Citing a British Philosopher, John Lock, he noted further, “the length and duration of oppression will be determined by the oppressed themselves, not the oppressors.”

Adagunodo advised all Nigerians to “take a cue from Osun people and sustain the revolutionary trend and continue to voice out against the bad governance and hardship being experienced under the obnoxious APC regime since 2010 in Osun State and 2015, in Nigeria at the federal level, so the the excesses of the party can be permanently put to a necessary end.”

He therefore advised the Governor-Elect Sen Adeleke to be magnanimous in victory and to learn from history, by taking into cognisance how the administration of his predecessors ended because they failed to fulfil their electoral promises to the people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

Hon. Adagunodo also thanked all PDP members and the entire Osun electorate just as he expressed his profound gratitude to the Adeleke family, for their support and display of interest in the Peoples Democratic Party, professionals, civil servants, artisans, academics, student bodies, various groups and numerous interest groups that subsequently paved ways for the PDP.

He assured the good people of Osun that their trust and hope in the PDP will not be dashed and that the party will provide a better leadership and people oriented government from November 27, 2022.