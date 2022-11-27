Adagunodo congratulates new Osun gov, Ademola Adeleke

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, National Vice Chairman, South West of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated His Excellence Ademola Adeleke on his swearing-in as the sixth executive governor of Osun State.

Adeleke will officially be sworn in as governor today, Sunday, November 27, 2022.

A statement by the Chairman on behalf of the Party in the zone, quoted Adagunodo as saying that he has no doubt that the governor and the return of PDP administration would restore the glory of the state and bring succour to the good people of Osun.

According to him, the turn of event comes as a deserving development and a well-deserved victory for both the people and the party after 12 years of maladministration of the ousted ruling party in the state.

His words, “we rejoice with and congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on his swearing as the sixth executive governor of Osun.”

“We have no doubt in our minds that Osun will witness a greater dimension of economic growth and development in your quest to move the state to a better position.”

“Mr Governor, it is not in doubt that your passion and commendable commitment to serve humanity remain unparalleled. It may, however, interest you to know that participatory democracy and governance is the in-thing now.”

“It is our firm prayers that God will continue to lead and direct you right for the benefit of the people you sworn to lead and for the greatest good of the PDP.”

Also, Adagunodo commended the people of the state for the peaceful and transparent process of returning the PDP, which he said, confirms that the democratic process, values and principles remain the best way for the people to hire leaders or fire anyone who does not represent them well.

While wishing the Governor a successful inauguration and tenure in office, the PDP National Vice Chairman said he looks forward to a fruitful and robust collaboration between the administration and every stakeholder on shared priorities such as workers’ welfare, peace and security in the state, quality education, and greater economic prosperity and social development.