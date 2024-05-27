The owner of Adeniran hospital, Ido-Osun, Osun State, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran has stated that four nurses he employed in his hospital framed him up for rape after committing N3m fraud.

It would be recalled that Adeniran had pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on January 14th 2024 before Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State by National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on a 12-count charge bordering on sexual exploitation, deceit and trafficking in persons.

Adeniran who is also the General Overseer of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God while been led in evidence by his counsel, Abiodun Adeniran, before the court, he disclosed that in 2021, he established a hospital with the aim of helping people by subsidising bills for them.

“I employed some of my church members in the hospital and I pay them good salary. However, there was a time, I went to hospital for inspection, I discovered that most of the medical equipment including drugs worth N3million have been sold by my staff. I queried the matron of the hospital about it and she talked to me anyhow. I left in anger,” he said.

“I sent my head of security to lock the place because I was not interested in any hospital again. The Following day, the matron threatened me that I must open the hospital else, I should pay her N25 million or she will blackmail me.

“I started hearing my matter on radio that I raped my staff who are nurses in the hospital. My staff who came here to testify including, Olorunlanbe Easter, Dorcas Ajiboye, Bukky Ojolo and Nafisat claimed that I raped them. They are lying because of the fraud the did in the hospital. They are doing that as a cover-up over the money they embezzled.”

Under cross examination, Prophet Adeniran disclosed that he has the picture of the equipment and drugs that were sold by the nurse, adding that he has evidence that the matron asked him to pay her N25m.

The presiding judge, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel adjourned the matter to September 23rd 2024 for continuation of hearing.

