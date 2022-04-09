By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Government on Wednesday, said no fewer than 360,000 bags of food stuffs have been distributed so far to the people of the state since the beginning of its Food Scheme Programme in the state.

Olalekan Badmus, the state Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, who disclosed this in ‘IBO’ Federal Constituency comprises of Ifelodun, Boripe and Odo-Otin Local Government Areas, where additional food stuffs were distributed to the people of the areas, however, said no matter what the programme would not stop.

According to him, the governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola was very much concern about the welfare of the people of the state.

Badmus, who was represented by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Oyesiku Adelu posited that Oyetola’s led administration had been doing wonderfully well since the inception of the food scheme programme in order to alleviate the hunger in the state.

He said, “the government in the past has distributed tons of Wheat, Rice, Semovita and now Garri. You know variety is spice of life, what the government is doing is to make sure at least people have and enjoy varieties. And you can imagine so far 30,000 bags of food stuffs are distributed to every individual on monthly basis across the state for over a year now, if you multiply it now you will be talking about 360,000 bags of food stuffs.

“We are talking about 360,000 individuals multiply by 3 people, we are talking about over one million people being fed there. That should be our nature as Yoruba people, to love one another.”

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to continue support the government of the day saying what was in the future is far better than what they have now.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Iyiola Taiwo who hailed the governor while speaking with our correspondent in Iragbiji, said the food distribution was so timely as Ramadan fasting is ongoing.

Another beneficiary, Akinleye Seyifunmi, a student of the state-owned Polytechnic, Iree, eulogised the state government for its selfless service to humanity.

Among the market places visited at IBO Federal Constituency in Ifelodun – Oke Afò junction, Ikirun Obada Market, Iba,Eko Ende and Obaagun.

Also in Boripe and Odo Otin,places like Òlòti Junction,Iree Market, Ada Market, Egbeda, Aagba & Ororuwo, Ojoba Market, Inisa Owode market, Okuku,Oyan and its environs were all visited where over thousand bags of Garri were distributed to the people.