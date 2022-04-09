A Yoruba pressure group, the Omoluabi Coalition For Professor Yemi Osinbajo OCPYO-FP23, has berated Arewa Civil Society Groups over claims that the country’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo planning to run for president in order to shield himself from prosecution for corruption.

Recall that the Arewa Groups had during a press briefing by its convener, Comrade Musa Attah, in Abuja on Sunday, alleged that the vice-president mismanaged funds under his control, while warning the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerians to be wary of his alleged presidential aspiration.

However, responding to the Arewa groups in a press statement made available to our correspondent on Thursday, the pro-Osinbajo coalition described them as “a group of jobless youths being used by certain politicians to undermine the vice president.”

The Omoluabi Coalition in the press statement issued by Akoni Siyanbade Adekanmbi, its director general, maintained that Osinbajo is the right candidate to lead the country in 2023, while encouraging Nigerians to vote for him should he finally declare his intention to run.

According to the group, “We are unequivocally committed to the realization of Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s 2023 presidential mandate as a true son of Oduduwa who has the virtuous of Omoluabi; a performer, under the platform of of the APC.”

Adekanmbi dismissed the claim by Attah that Osinbajo embezzled funds meant for the federal government’s intervention programmes as “fabricated lies.”

He said, “Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups in a report published on Sahara Reporters (highly renowned for false reportage) made unverified claims and spread fabricated lies on issues surrounding the N-Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, as well as the Home Grown School Feeding Programme and the Tradermoni Empowerment Scheme.

“But we can confirm that the vice president did his best to in reaching out to under privileged Nigerians and was visibly seen as he personally transversed across the country, travelling under huge stress with a heart of love and care, distributing resources intended to bring succour to the vulnerable groups in the country.”

According to Adekanmbi, it is regrettable to see, “how some jobless youths under the auspices of the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups, acting the script of some agent of destruction and Northern hegemonists with the intention to frustrate God’s own plan for Nigeria ahead of 2023 Presidential elections.

“We advice the general public to disregard their clueless and nefarious agenda, aimed at distracting the Vice President from contesting the 2023 Presidential election.

“This is a God’s own mandate and no human factor can stop it. Professor Yemi Osinbajo is for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and political backgrounds.

“We reiterate our support for the VP and are ready to put up strategic framework through affiliated coalition of various organisations, so as to adequately ensure the mobilization of Omoluabi Vanguards in all the 774 Local Governments in Nigeria.

“We shall voluntarily, through all our supporters both at home and abroad mobilize resources to explore full media adverts in major prints and electronic media, as well as social media platforms and continuous issuance of serial press releases and hosting of world press conferences to make the case for Osinbajo.

“Other key areas of support is to provide billboards, stickers and kick start aggressive mobile rallies in all the community’s nooks and crannies in the entire length and breath of Nigeria.

“All these steps are geared towards achieving the most possible outcome within a short period of time.”