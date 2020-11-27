By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

Workers under the aegis of Council of Academic Staff Unions Of Osun State Owned Tertiary Institutions have commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for his zeal and commitment to improve the welfare of workers in the state.

At a meeting on Tuesday with Osun Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji at the state government secretariat, the workers said no Government in the history of the state has yielded to the demands of workers without struggle or industrial actions.

Speaking through their Chairman, Comrade Lana Olusegun, the State owned tertiary institution workers also commended the state’s helmsman for ensuring that there is industrial peace in the state owned institutions which they described as good for education.

According to Comrade Olusegun, “We can not thank Governor Gboyega Oyetola enough for graciously taking steps to improve the welfare of workers in the state part of which is the approval of the new minimum wage.

“We are particularly grateful to the Governor for ensuring that issues that directly affects the welfare of the State owned tertiary institutions and as well as the members of staff are being taken care of so as to ensure industrial peace, this shows that he is a Governor that is passionate about education.

Speaking, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji stressed that the present administration within it’s limit will continue to ensure that salaries of workers are paid in full as and when due, adding that Governor Oyetola will continue to ensure that tertiary institutions in the state remains peaceful.

He said, “That our tertiary institutions remains peaceful and settled is very important to this Government, Mr Governor is ready to implement whatever that will make workers and the masses happy, we just have to work and pray that the economy of the state improves.

“Without any hope, we decided that we will be paying full salaries and here we are today, with the minimum wage achieved, things can only get better with time. For Governor Oyetola, it is people first at all times, I can assure you that things will get better with time and all your remaining demands will be met”.