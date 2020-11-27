The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has agreed to suspend its eight-month strike which has grounded academic activities in the public universities.

The union leadership reached the consensus during a meeting with the government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja on Friday.

The government also agreed to increase the total payment to the union to N70 billion.

This comes a week after the Federal Government accepted the union’s demand to be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).