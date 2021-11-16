Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has fixed N22.5 million as price for its expression of interest and nomination forms for Osun and Osun states governorship elections billed for next year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for Osun governorship election.

The ruling party in a timetable released on Tuesday, put the expression of interest form at N2.5 million while nomination form would be sold for N20 million.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudodehe has released the party’s approved timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections,” the party said.

“The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5million.

“However, female aspirants and physically challenged sspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees,” the party said.

It said the sale of forms for the Ekiti state poll would commence on 16th November, 2021, while last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents to the national secretariat would be on 11th January, 2022.

According to the statement, the sale of forms for the Osun election would commence on 18th November, 2021, while last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents would be

