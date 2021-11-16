By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As preparation for 2022 governorship election in Osun State gathers momentum, a political analyst and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Oluwatobi Olabode-Divine has urged all political office holders in the state to use the opportunity of the ongoing voters registration exercise to sensitise people on the need to get their permanent voters cards, saying this is the only weapon to get their preferred leader elected.

According to him, there is need to let the citizens of the state know that good work of the present administration in the state under governor Adegboyega Oyetola could continue only if the he is re-elected come 2022 gubernatorial election, and such can only be achieved through their PVC.

The APC chieftain while speaking with Journalist in Osogbo over the weekend averred that, “our political leaders should stop politicking now but rather concentrate on how to launch governor Oyetola to the heart of the citizenry in the state.”

According to him, “Governor Oyetola has done so much in the area of Infrastructural development in the state which deserves accolade.

He continued, “Our political leaders in APC should avail themselves the opportunity of the continuous voters registration exercise to get more people registered as this is the only veritable tools to re-elect governor Adegboyega Oyetola, so he will be able to continue the good work he is doing in Osun”.

Hon. Divine also urged aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their sword and join hands with the formidable governor and the Progressives party so that the state could benefit more infrastructural development.

He saluted the doggedness of the first lady of the state, Alhaja Kafayat Olaitan Oyetola for the prominent role she is playing in the administration of Governor Oyetola, saying she indeed is virtuous woman who is after the success of her husband.

He implored the people of the state to rally support for the success of governor Oyetola in his bid to take the state to the highest pedestal.