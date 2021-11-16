The number of people killed in a gas explosion at 31, Odekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin, Lagos, on Tuesday morning, has risen to five, while scores are injured.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of the explosion.

The director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye said the incident was reported at 08:42 am via the State emergency reporting platform and was responded to by a combination of the State first and secondary responders.

According to Adesye, on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

He said preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public.