Hon. Lasun Yusuf, Labour Party candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, has narrated how the presence of security operatives in his house stopped invading gunmen from accessing the building.

Lasun had tweeted in the early hours of Monday that his house was under attack by gunmen.

The Labour Party candidate had on Sunday, participated in the Channels television debate on the forthcoming election.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the house in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of the state after the attack, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the attacked occurred shortly after waking to observe prayers around 1:30 am.

“We just started hearing gunshots sporadically, I quickly moved to one of my wife’s room to switched off the light inside so that people won’t know there people there, because two of my children were in the room with her,” he said.

“My security men were inside the compound fully prepared to repel them and were patrolling the compound for about ten minutes, I listened attentively from upstairs and I heard sound of gun cocking but they could not access the building.

“Meanwhile, I have been receiving warnings about a likely attempt on my life from different persons. Someone had even confronted me and threatened me earlier in the run off to this contest.

“I now discovered that, subsequent upon the political debate for Governorship election on Sunday, it tuned up the fact that people of the state realised that those in government don’t even understand governance at all, so, what they did to be is beyond intimidation. The warnings I have been receiving is that they wanted to eliminate me.”

Meanwhile, as the time journalists visited the house, sympathisers were seen around the house with security operatives attached to the Labour Party candidate on standby.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr Ismail Omipidan has called on the State Police Command and other security operatives to investigate the said attack with a view to bringing culprit to justice.

He said Osun remain a peaceful state and the state government will do everything possible to ensure no one truncated the peace enjoy on the state before, during and after the election.

“We want security operatives to investigate the incident with a view to identify and punish the culprit. We must not allow anyone to truncate the peace in the state for whatever reason.

“Issues like this should not be politicised and the security operatives should treat the issue with the urgency it demands”, he added.

Meanwhile, a mysterious fire gutted section Akin Ogunbiyi, Accord Party candidate’s house located in Ileogbo, Ayedire local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the mysterious incident started in his personal room on Sunday and razed a section of the house before it was put under control.

Ogunbiyi campaign media team, in a statement on Monday confirmed the incident, saying the fire incident consumed everything in the room before it was put off.

The statement added that no casualty was recorded in the incident and no one was suspected for the incident.

“The fire incidence occured at his residence on Sunday. It started from his personal room and consumed everything there before the fire could be put off.

“No life was lost. The cause was not known. No one was suspected”, it said.

The statement added that Ogunbiyi thanked the people of the state for sympathising with him over the fire incidence, saying he cherished the concerns and prayers of his teaming supporters over the incidence.

Ogunbiyi stated that whatever happens, he was determined to liberate the people of this state from bad and wicked governance at all levels.

The Accord Party candidate advised the people to vote for him with their conscience in order for a new dawn to come upon this state.

He called on all the people to come out on Saturday to vote for him for the progress, development and prosperity of the state of all citizens of the state.