Osun CoS, Akinleye greets former deputy Gov. Erelu Obada as she turns 72

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Chief of staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has extolled the former deputy governor of the state, Erelu Olusola Obada as she clocks 72 years on earth.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, described Obada as a loyal party woman who has served the state meritoriously as deputy governor, and nation as a minister.

According to him, Erelu Obada has been a source of blessings to the human race as her intellectual prowess had put to test and as such proven to the world that, woman too can handle position of power and perform creditably well.

“Your years of service as Osun deputy governor had proved your ability to serve and deliver without any encumbrance,” he said.

“On this occasion of your birthday today, I celebrate you dearly our leader, you are a such of encouragement to us. I was privileged to served under you as chairman of Ede North local government, your words of encouragement then motivated some of us. You are celebrating your 72 birthday today, you will live to celebrate more in the land of living, happy birthday to you, our precious leader, hip! hip!! hip!!!, Hurray!”