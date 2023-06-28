Dr. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has sent his greetings to the Muslim community in the state and the entire country on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, noting that the event is particularly a special occasion for the state.

“On behalf of the entire citizens and residents of our dear state, I wish to felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria on this year’s celebration of the Eid el Kabir Festival,” the governor said in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

“I particularly rejoice with the Muslim community in Abia State as they join millions of other faithfuls world wide to mark this most important religious feast in the Islamic calendar.

“This year’s Eid el Kabir celebration is remarkable for us in Abia, being the first in the life of this administration. I, therefore, would like to use the opportunity of this memorable occasion to sincerely thank the Muslim community in this state for their immense support that helped to bring about this new government.

“I believe that our government is the answer to the many years of supplication to Almighty God by the people of Abia State and their yearnings for a credible leader that would lead them out of bondage and into a glorious era of socio-economic freedom and abundance.

“Just like the great Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated his loyalty to God even to the point of sacrificing his own son, I urge us all to, in similar manner, remain faithful and continue to uphold the leadership of the state in prayer as we strive to rebuild our state and provide the conducive environment for our people to live, work and prosper.

“We are already on the march to fulfilling the promises we made to you and the entire people of Abia during the campaigns, first, by declaring emergencies in the various sectors of environment, health and education. Second, by beginning the regular payment of monthly salaries to our civil servants with the payment of June salary effective Wednesday 28th.

“While we are working assiduously to rid our cities of Aba and Umuahia of mountains of wastes we inherited from the previous administration, we have also put measures in place to sanitise our motor parks, streets and markets to improve the ease of doing business and subsequently establish a more civil and effective revenue generation system.

“Yet, all of this will not be possible in an atmosphere of insecurity. Therefore, I, once again, use the occasion of this Eid el Kabir celebration to call on all Abians to be law-abiding, live in peace with their neighbours and do not engage in any nefarious activities that would put you at loggerheads with security agencies.

“Once more, I wish you all a happy Eid el Kabir celebration.”