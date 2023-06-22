Osun CoS, Akinleye extols Yeyeluwa Modupe Adeleke Sanni at 64

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has extolled Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke Sanni, the matriarch of Adeleke dynasty on her 64th birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued, personally signed on Thursday described Yeyeluwa Modupeola as a destiny helper whose contributions to human development cannot be overemphasized.

According to the CoS, Yeyeluwa Modupeola is a tireless fighter whose her courage in the face challenges is second to none.

He described her as a kindhearted woman and a strong pillar of support for the state whose impact was felt in installing the people’s friendly government in Osun.

“Yeye Modupe is a mother in million. She has been a source of help to the needy, highly commitment to the service of humanity; a role model to the old and young ones.

” Words are not enough to quantify you, Yeye, for all what you have done. You are a source of inspiration to us in Osun. ‘Mama gomina’ you are very brave and source of encouragement to us.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I heartily congratulate a woman of valour Chief (Mrs) Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke Sanni on this special occasion of your 64th birthday celebration. Odoodun ni sapo n ruwe, odoodun ni peregun n yo, niwoyi amodun, a o tun riyin ba, happy glorious birthday to you ma”