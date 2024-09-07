Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke has described as malicious falsehood and an attempt to cause public disorder , a release issued by the major opposition in state, the All Progressives Congress, APC, accusing the governor’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye of breaching of code of Conduct over alleged TETFUND contract in UniOsun.

Olawale Rasheed in a release issued and signed described the concocted release by APC as a way of distracting the people of the state from the good work, governor Ademola Adeleke and his team is doing, which according to him, APC are jettery of.

He said the accusations are baseless as the chief of staff has not in anyway violated any provisions of the Code of Conduct or any other extant laws for that matter.

“Our attention has been drawn to another ridiculous concoction by the All Progressive Congress, accusing the Chief of Staff to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Hon Kazeem Akinleye of breach of code of Conduct over an alleged TEFUND contract,” the statement said.

“We affirm again that the accusation is baseless as the Chief of Staff has not violated any provisions of the Code of Conduct or any other extant laws for that matter.

“As a public officer, the Chief of Staff has not deployed his office to, in whatever ways, favour himself especially as he is not a member of the governing board of Osun State University nor a member of the board of directors of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“Specifically too, Hon Akinleye has ceased to be a director of the mentioned company long before his appointment as the Chief of Staff and so cannot in any way be held accountable for the business operations of the.said company.

“The Chief of Staff has never sat at any meeting or board deliberation where such a contract was determined and is therefore by all accounts not in breach of any provisions of the Code of Conduct or any subsisting laws of the land.

“The defamatory publication is therefore a reflection of what we noted earlier that the state APC has run out of ideas to tackle the superlative delivery of service by the Adeleke government and is now resorting to cheap blackmail and outright fake news.

“We note with disdain the reprehensible desperation of the opposition to destroy the vibrant and world class Osun State University which is running its affairs in line with best practices and in compliance with its establishment laws”

“We equally decry the failed attempt of the opposition to distract the state government of which Hon Akinleye is a critical actor, from its many laudable delivery of good governance and democratic dividends”

“We assert with all evidence that Hon Akinleye has not in any way abused his office as he mainly applied himself to discharging his mandated duties as the Chief of Staff to the Governor which does not include contract awards.”

While urging the public to discountenance the failed men of yesterday, he restated the commitment of Governor Ademola Adeleke led administration to upholding and enforcing due process, best practices and procurement laws.

