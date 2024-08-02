Osun CoS, Akinleye praises PDP Chairman on his birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor has showered encomium on the state’s chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi on the occasion of his birthday, saying his local intelligent has helped the party in the state.

Akinleye stated this in a birthday congratulatory message issued over the weekend.

He described, Hon. Bisi has a highly cerebral being whose wealth of experience politically has been of help to the growth of the party in the state.

News continues after this Advertisement

Akinleye posited that Bisi’s participation in Osun politics has brought tremendous developments to the state.

He acknowledged the doggedness of the number one PDP man in the area of using alternative dispute resolution to bring back the aggrieved members of the party to the fold, saying under him, there’s no division in the party anymore.

He rejoiced with the party chairman on the occasion of his birthday anniversary, and prayed to God to grant him long life.

“I, on behalf of my immediate family and my political associates rejoice with my state party chairman on the occasion of his birthday anniversary. I pray to Allah to grant you more success in the years to come. Congratulations sir indefatigable chairman sir,” he added.

News continues after this Advertisement