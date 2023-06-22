Tribute to Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke Sanni at 64, By Lukman Afolabi

Celebrating you is a joy in my heart Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke Sanni!

You’re indeed a mother in million, a supportive mother, generous, kind, strong, and brave.

You have been an inspiration to many and one of the humblest mothers.

Words are not enough to describe your motherly role in my life, you’re a source of inspiration to me in all facets of life.

You have devoted your life to the service of humanity through extensive philanthropism, touching positively women, children, and the less privileged across tribal, religious, and nationality lines.

Your life is a blessing not just for the Adelekes, the Edes, and the Osun people; I today as always recognize your contribution to the uplift of humanity, a commitment that has dominated your life from the beginning till date.

I joined your numerous family and friends to felicitate with you as attained 64 years on earth, wishing you the best of health, peace, and happiness.

May your happiness never turn to sorrow. May your blessings and favor be everlasting. All that gives you joy will continue to multiply overwhelmingly.

I pray that you grow in strength, health, and wealth continually. May your labour yield unto your precious harvests and may you enjoy the rest of your years rejoicing.

I Celebrate Your Existence Mummy!

Lukman Afolabi- Abere Soose, writes from Ede, Osun state