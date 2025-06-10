Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Olori Solape Christianah Abolarin, wife of the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, describing her death as a colossal loss to the Oke-Ila community and Osun State at large.

In a personally signed condolence message issued in Osogbo on Tuesday, Akinleye paid glowing tribute to the late Olori, whom he described as a woman of remarkable virtue, grace, and intellect. He noted that Olori Solape not only brought honour and dignity to the royal household but also served with distinction as a Director in the Osun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“I received with deep shock and sadness the news of the sudden passing of your beloved wife, Olori Solape Christianah Abolarin,” Akinleye stated. “Her untimely departure is a painful loss—not just to the royal family but to the entire Osun State, where she served diligently and with honour.”

He described the late Olori as “a woman of uncommon grace, compassion, and strength—qualities she brought to bear in public service and in her role as a supportive and admirable consort to Your Majesty.”

“Her legacy of humility, dedication, and kindness will continue to resonate in the lives she touched and the institutions she served,” he added.

The Chief of Staff extended his heartfelt condolences to Oba Abolarin, the royal family, and the entire Oke-Ila community, praying for strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May Almighty Allah comfort Your Majesty, grant the departed eternal rest, and give you the strength to bear this grief. Please accept my sincere condolences and prayers,” Akinleye concluded.