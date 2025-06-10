Nine Chinese Nationals Sentenced to One Year in Jail for Cybercrime in Lagos

Justice D.E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced nine Chinese nationals to one-year imprisonment each for their involvement in cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a statement posted Tuesday on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, revealed that the convicted individuals were arrested as part of a sweeping sting operation code-named “Eagle Flush.” The crackdown, carried out on December 19, 2024, netted 792 suspects linked to cryptocurrency scams and romance fraud rings.

The convicts—Li Dong, Deng Wei Qiang, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Zhao Xiao Hui, Lui Hai Rong, Lui Gang, and Du Ji Feng—were arraigned by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 in February 2025 on separate one-count charges of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The charge sheet stated that the defendants, in December 2024, “conspired amongst themselves to access computer systems with the intent of destabilising and destroying the Nigerian economy and social infrastructure,” in violation of Section 27(1)(b) and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Initially, the accused entered not-guilty pleas but later changed their pleas to guilty during court proceedings on June 5, 2025.

Following their admission of guilt, prosecution counsel Nnaemeka Omewa urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants, a request that was not opposed by the defence.

In his judgment, Justice Osiagor sentenced each defendant to one year imprisonment, with the term to run from their arrest date, December 10, 2024. He also imposed a fine of N1 million on each convict.

Furthermore, the court ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service to ensure their deportation to China within seven days after completing their jail terms.

In addition, devices used in committing the crimes—including mobile phones, laptops, and routers—were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.