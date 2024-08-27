Osun at 33: Akinleye celebrates founding founding fathers

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, has commended the founding fathers that masterminded the creation of the state, saying that their legacies would forever be remembered.

Akinleye, in a statement issued to felicitate with the people of the state on the 33rd year of its existence, noted that the state is gradually developing and would soon be the best among the comity of states.

He commended the past leaders in the state for their steadfastness and their commitment towards infrastructural development.

Akinleye unequivocally applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for his giant strides in infrastructural development, saying that the state under him has turned to construction site.

He rejoiced with the people of the state and prayed for continual progress in the state.

