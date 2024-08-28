No Osun commissioner plans defection to APC – Olaoluwa

The chairman of commissioners forum under Governor Ademola Adeleke led government in Osun state, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa has described as a falsehood the rumor spreading around that some commissioners under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government were planning to defect to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Olaoluwa in a statement personally signed on behalf of the forum and made available to newsmen on Wednesday said, the rumor was a political mischief deliberately orchestrated by opposition party in the state.

According to the Commissioners forum chairman who is also the commissioner for Rural and Community Affairs, the APC has become fund of fabricating lies to cause confusion among members of the public.

“The attention of the Hon. Commissioners in the cabinet of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has been drawn to yet another warped and outlandish mischief cum propaganda, as usual, concocted by the opposition APC and its members in Osun state, that four out of the present Commissioners in the Osun Cabinet are currently planning to vacate the government with a view to switching their political alliance with the opposition party in Osun State,” the statement reads.

“Ordinarily, as men and women of good political pedigree which earned us the position of serving the state and its people as Commissioners, we wouldn’t have dignified the opposition members in the state with a response via a rejoinder of this nature.

“The need, however, to insulate members of the public especially the teeming lovers of Adeleke led government from being innocently misinformed and misdirected by such unbridle mischief being deliberately orchestrated to cause bad blood in the polity gave birth to this rejoinder at this time.

“While we want to dismiss it as a rumour from the pit of hell which APC and its followers are known for over the years in their usual dirty opposition politics. As Commissioners in the present Osun State Executive Council, it becomes morally and politically pertinent to state in clear terms that all Commissioners in the present Osun State Executive Council remain as solid as the rock of Gibraltar behind His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke and his leadership as the Head of government and PDP in Osun State.

“As Commissioners, we also wish to pledge, not only our loyalty and love but appreciate the opportunity given to us by the Governor and our party to serve Osun state diligently and conscientiously”

“We equally use this medium to assure and reassure our Mr Talk & Do Governor that we are not only affirming and acknowledging his giant strides in all sectors throughout the state especially in changing the hitherto toga of Osun being a civil service state to a mega rich state but we wish to also state unequivocally ,that no amount of political intrigues and shenanigans by the opposition party in Osun state,shall l be entertained by us in order to bring this people centred administration of Governor Adeleke in Osun state down”

“As Commissioners in the ADELEKE TEAM, we are equally using this avenue to reiterate our undiluted love and solidarity to the Sunday Bisi led leadership of PDP in Osun state for the opportunity given to us by the party hierarchy to serve the state in our present well deserved appointment as Commissioners”

“Our loyalty is not only intact and solid but 100% strong and cohesive to our boss and leader, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the Osun PDP”

“As Commissioners, we urge for the umpteenth time,bmembers of the public and the public in general to totally disregard this kind of wicked and ill conceived rumours laced with a perilous propaganda from the opposition camp of APC and its co-travelers”

“As Commissioners in the Adeleke cabinet that remains strong and cohesive and as vibrant as ever,our commitment to the laudable ideals, will not for whatever reason or guise, be mortgaged or sold, for any amount as is the norm rather than an exception in the opposition camp of Osun APC”

“Finally, as Commissioners, we seize this opportunity to call on all lovers of Osun state and Good governance being currently championed by the Asiwaju of Ede, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke to continue to cooperate and support the present administration, which has all it takes to make a big difference for the state and its people, which the APC led government failed to achieve during the 12 years it held forth the reign of the 33-year-old Osun.”

