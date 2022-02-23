By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Leaders of All Progressives Congress in Osun West Senatorial District, have congratulated the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on his emergence as the flagbearer of the party for July 16th governorship election.

The district in a congratulatory message signed by its chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, attributed the landslide victory of Governor Oyetola at the primary poll to his selfless service he rendered to the people of the state.

The statement read, “I am using this medium as the Chairman and on behalf of Osun West Senatorial District to say congratulations to Your Excellency – Alh. Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola on your emergence as our Party’s standard flag bearer for the upcoming Osun State Governorship election slated for the 16th day of July,0222”

“I do know, you are the Perfect choice for our Party,at a time like this to fly the Flag of our party so as to continue your enviable good and masses oriented developmental works for this State”

“Mr.Gov.,it is known to all and sundry that your interest is always to work for humanity as reflected in your current performances,cool headedness , demonstration of Party-based and inclusiveness in all Government critical policies that are people development driven”

“From my assessment, all progressive minded citizens of this State irrespective of their political divides will not hesitate to give you their mandate for second term come July 2022 Guber election”

“This District is ready to join hands with you, to mobilize forces,mend fences where necessary and to holding out an olive branch to all perceived aggrieved Party members”

” Your victory as reflected in the result of the Primary election, affirmed the assertion of all and sundry within our party that you are the best material and bridge builder for our Party in the forth coming guber election ”

” The proven feat further depicted that the overwhelming members of our great Party who are “ears and noses” of the people of the State loved you and accepted the current Party leadership under Prince FAMODUN Adegboyega Philips.”

“As we pray for our Party’s electoral success come July 16th this year,we want to assure you, that we have unwavering belief and confidence in your uncompromising leadership style as Your Excellency prepares taking our State to an enviable position in the COMITY of States”

“I use this brief to declare the fact that the Party primary was a proverbial Yoruba local draft players”Omo ayo ” “ere lanfi omo ayo taa”. Meaning that ,all aspirants are members of the larger APC family and there is NO victor, No vanquished but we all won together which remains the focus of this District ”

” Finally,I appreciate all – Leaders, members of the Party, Political Office holders both elected and appointed in this District for their continued prayers, supports and love always accorded our Party-led Government headed by God’s chosen Gov–Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola”

